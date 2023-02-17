Community: Young Ukrainian artists display their talent with help from city law firm

Scores of paintings by Ukranian children were on display at the Moor Market this week.

Ken Marshall of Sheffield Young Artists (right) and Peter Clark, managing partner at Graysons, unveil the art from the children of Ukraine.

An exhibition, which also marked the year anniversary of the invasion, was organised by Sheffield Young Artists with support from Graysons Solicitors.

Peter Clark, managing partner at Graysons, said: “We are delighted to see the talents of the young people of Ukraine displayed at the Moor Market and to support this event.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Young Artists dedicated an area at last summer’s Art In The Gardens event to the talents of Ukrainian children who are now living in Sheffield.

City-based Graysons Solicitors are the sponsors of the Sheffield Young Artists which is run by Sheffield Abbeydale Rotary.

Graysons Solicitors, which originally formed in 1925, has a keen interest in local culture and has been the main sponsor of the city’s celebrated Art In The Gardens event for the past four years.

Its head office is at Courtwood House, Silver Street Head, in the city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad