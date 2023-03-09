Community nursery gets a roof garden facelift

A nursery and pre-school has secured funding to invest in a refurbishment of its outdoor play space.

Children enjoying the new Roof Garden and outdoor toys

Work at Little Ark Nursery, a part of the Hope Community Foundation on Bernard Road, Sheffield, brings the nursery’s innovative roof garden play area back to life.

The community nursery, almost 20 years old, was established through the Lottery’s New Opportunities Fund, in a drive to improve access to accessible and affordable childcare.

Since then, the nursery has continued to delivery early years education for local families despite the impact of Covid 19.

Colin Davies, director of Hope Community Foundation, said: “This work not only improves the quality of our facility but makes a clear statement to both local and national government that the nursery is here to stay, despite the challenges facing the sector.

"The sector is in great need of immediate support, but we are committed to continuing to deliver the much needed start in life that local families need and deserve.”

Catherine Lanera, early years manager at Little Ark, said: "We’re thrilled at the results and know that the roof garden will be there for our children to enjoy for years to come.

"The work has also given our staff a much-needed lift, knowing that the charity is doing all it can to invest in the long term sustainability of the nursery here at The Hope Centre.”

The Hope Community Foundation is a non-profit organisation seeking to support local people through a number of initiatives including a community grocery and community café.

Little Ark Nursery is a key part of the provision operated through the charity.