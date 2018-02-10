Community-minded football fans work together to remove broken down bus from Sheffield road

A group of community-minded football fans have been praised by the police, after they worked together to push a broken down bus that was causing traffic chaos on a Sheffield road.

People travelling through Hillsborough faced significant delays this morning, after a First 52A bus broke down in the middle of the road, and led to both the blue and yellow tram services being brought to a standstill.

But thanks to a group of passing football fans who pushed the broken down bus out of the way, traffic began flowing normally about half an hour ago.

A spokesman for Sheffield West Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "Community spirit at its best. The broken down bus was causing traffic chaos and this group of football fan pushed it to get traffic flowing again. #sheffieldissuper"

The broken down bus was causing traffic chaos in Hillsborough. Picture: Matt McLennan