Community in shock over death of ‘grandfather Raymond’ in Sheffield house fire 

Residents are in shock after an elderly man - named locally as Raymond and thought to be a grandfather – died in a house fire this morning.

The man died after a blaze took hold at a property in New Cross Drive, Woodhouse, at around 5.30am.

Police at the scene.

The fire broke out in a ground floor room adjacent to the kitchen but no other details have yet been released.

He has not been formally identified but a resident said his name was Raymond and it is believed he had children and grandchildren who lived locally.

Neighbours said they did not witness the fire taking hold and for many The Star broke the news to them that a man had died.

Officers arrive.

A mum-of-three said: “That is a shock to the system, how awful.

“I really feel sorry for his family.”

A man added: “I didn’t hear anything but that is shocking.”

Police at the scene.

The area was sealed off this morning and four police vehicles were parked at the scene.

An officer at the cordon said crime scene investigation specialists are to assess the inside of the property.

Investigators from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue also arrived as they try to establish the cause of the blaze.

A brigade investigator said firefighters will be visiting nearby residents to offer fire safety advice and to install smoke alarms.

Crews from Parkway, Birley Moor and Aston fire stations were deployed to the scene and extinguished the flames but the man could not be revived.

Andy Hayter, group manager at South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, said: “When firefighters arrived they found a fire in the ground floor of the property and quickly discovered a man who sadly could not be revived.

“Another crew of breathing apparatus wearers then searched the rest of the house before confirming that there were no other casualties.

“A joint fire and police investigation is now underway to establish the cause of the fire and I’d like to pass on our deepest condolences to the family, and all involved, in what is a really tragic incident.”