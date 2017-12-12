Community foucs: Handsworth

Handsworth is a community which often grabs attention for all the wrong reasons.

Last month a scout leader vented his fury after thieves broke into St Mary’s Parish Centre and Scout hut and stole money set aside for a Christmas party.

The Old Rectory, in Handsworth

Days later impatient drivers were spotted ignoring the ‘road closed’ signs and continuing down Retford Road while emergency services were tending to casualties of a car crash.

But now the community is celebrating some positive news which many believe will have a knock-on effect on the whole area for a long time to come.

Handsworth Grange Community Sports College recently gained a near perfect report from Ofsted after a visit from inspectors.

The school has seen a dramatic change in its fortunes.

Clive Betts MP

Just nine years ago the school was judged as failing and placed into special measures.

Five years ago it had lifted its Ofsted rating to good – and now it has been hailed as outstanding.

Headteacher Anne Quaile was delighted with the outcome and believes it will have a knock-on effect on the confidence for the wider community.

She said: “Most of the outstanding schools are in the south west of the city. This is an area of deprivation and low aspirations and we really wanted this outstanding rating.

Sheffield councillor Jackie Satur

“I think it will have a tremendous effect on the confidence of the area.

“People know that their kids are going to an outstanding school and producing outstanding learners.”

Handsworth’s Old Rectory is now a charity and provides space for groups as well as hosting larger events to bring the community together.

Tim Schafer, centre manager and events planner, was ‘chuffed to bits’ to see the school is preparing the next generation so well.

Staff and pupils at Handsworth Grange Community Sports College

The Handsworth resident said: “I really hope that Handsworth Grange’s outstanding report has a knock-on effect in the community.

“After a really bad year for crime and anti-social behaviour in Handsworth it is great to see that something positive is coming through with our future youth.

“It might increase people’s pride and confidence in Handsworth as a great place to live and the behaviour and results that the children will come out of the school with, if they are achieving an outstanding from Ofsted, can only help to decrease future anti-social behaviour problems in the wider community.

“It will be great for the kids to have a sense of pride in their school and community and to see how proud we all are of them.”

Mr Schafer felt the community must celebrate the successes in the ‘wonderful vibrant community’.

He said at the Old Rectory staff were trying to put together a mixed calendar of events, including Christmas markets, music festivals and comedy nights, which would bring the whole community together.

A pensioners lunch at The Old Rectory

More than 300 people attended classes and groups at the building every week.

He added: “Handsworth has a great community feel and some great local businesses.

“We need to keep supporting them and fighting to keep Handsworth on the council’s radar as they so easily get forgotten in improvement and investment schemes.”

Clive Betts, who has been Handsworth’s MP since 1992, said the area has a strong sense of identity and the report was ‘truly remarkable’.

He said: “Handsworth is a well-established community where people have a strong sense of local identity.

“I know people living there have a strong attachment to their area and they will be immensely proud of what their school has achieved.

“It is a boost not only to the school but to the wider community and everyone in Handsworth and Woodhouse should be cheering their success.

“It is a result of hard work by staff and students together motivated by the inspirational leadership of the school’s head Anne Quaile.”

Coun Jackie Satur, who represents the Woodhouse ward on Sheffield Council, said she had been delighted to hear that all the hard work by pupils, staff and parents at the school had paid off.

She said: “This result will raise confidence in our young people and their families and deliver pride in the Woodhouse community.”

The Crucible Community Learning Trust brings together three primary schools in the area – Athelstan Primary, Ballifield Primary and Brunswick Primary.

Trust chairman Andy Wynne said: “As schools working together, we want to see the best opportunities for our children and so the Ofsted report makes fantastic reading for the children and families in our area.

“It’s also wonderful for the local community to know we have such a brilliant secondary school in our midst.”

The area’s success in the education sector could also continue.

Mrs Quaile said the school may now become a teaching school – which would further cement its excellent reputation.

Introduced in 2011, teaching schools are excellent schools that work with partnership schools in an alliance to provide high-quality teaching training and professional development opportunities for all teachers.

“We are elated, however the school doesn’t stand still. We have always been ahead of the game,” said Mrs Quaile.

“We are always looking for the next step and we are looking at applying to become a teaching school.”

Jayne Hurditch, manager at Amy’s House, felt now was the perfect time for the Handsworth community to come together and celebrate.

The charity is a facility for families with children, aged five to eight, who have additional support needs and sometimes life-limiting illnesses.

The charity is putting on the area’s annual Christmas concert in conjunction with the Friends of Handsworth by the Christmas tree, on Handsworth Road on Friday, December 15 at 6.30pm.

She said: “There will be mulled wine and mince pies and the Sheffield 13 Brass Ensemble will be playing the carols. It is very well attended and I am sure this year will be no exception.

“My dad Maurice Littlewood MBE started the concert with the Handsworth Forum many years ago and when the forum closed we carried it on through Amy’s House and the FOH.

“For the people of Handsworth it is a real community occasion and it’s Amy’s House’ way of saying thank you to everyone for their support.”