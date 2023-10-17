Communications agency backs women’s crew taking on the World’s Toughest Row – Atlantic 2023

Yorkshire-based communications and PR agency, Counter Context, is backing team Ace of Blades – a crew of four women who, on 12 December 2023, will embark on an epic journey to row 3,000 miles unassisted across the Atlantic in a 25-ft boat.

Competing in the ‘The World’s Toughest Row – Atlantic 2023’ (formerly known as the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge), the all-female crew comprises Lizz Watson, Kit Windsor, Laura Langton, and Counter Context director, Beth Motley.

Together with a fleet of 39 other crews from around the world, the team will cross the start in San Sebastian La Gomera, Tenerife rowing two hours on two hours off for anything up to 50 days to cross the finish line in English Harbour, Antigua.

The foursome has set its sights on completing the challenge to fundraise for three charities close to their hearts: Macmillan Cancer Support, The Outward Bound Trust, and Prostate Cymru. Counter Context’s support for the team has put them well on their way to hitting their target of raising £60,000 for their chosen charities.

Ace of Blades

“All of us at Counter Context are in awe of Beth and her crewmates as they embark on this epic adventure”, explains Alexis Krachai, managing director at Counter Context.

“As a company, we like to push ourselves, think about things differently and to consider the world around us. We cannot think of anything more on brand than supporting a colleague who goes “I’m going to row the Atlantic”.

“It is also a reminder that beyond our work in communications, there is a huge world out there that needs respecting, exploring, and protecting. What this crew is setting out to achieve embodies the core values which sit at the heart of our business.”

Recently ranked in Prolific North’s Top 10 PR agencies, where it was rated as Yorkshire’s leading PR agency, Counter Context has delivered calm and considered communications and PR solutions to help investors, developers, and government. It counts Island Green Power, Peel Holdings, Bradford Council, Canal and River Trust, and Ørsted among its clients.

Ace of Blades

Operating for over 30 years, the core values Counter Context holds itself accountable to – integrity, unity, knowledge, progress, and purpose – are embedded in what the crew is setting out to achieve.

The crew has spent the last two years leading up to the start ensuring they are as prepared as possible. Over the summer they completed the mandatory hours of training rows around the UK coastline required for them to qualify for the start then, this weekend they crossed another milestone when they delivered their boat to the logistics company shipping it to the race start.

‘While there will be four of us actually on the boat during the crossing, rowing an ocean takes an army,’ explains Beth. ‘A huge part of this journey is about getting to the start – and that involves more than just training. Developing partnerships and securing funding for our campaign is a big part of the challenge.’

“Having the backing of my colleagues at Counter Context makes a massive difference to us being able to undertake this challenge and support the charities we're championing. It’s going to be a really proud moment representing the business as we set off from La Gomera in December.”