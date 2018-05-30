'Communal lunacy' coming to Sheffield as dancers prepare to channel Kate Bush for Wuthering Heights Day

A bevy of Kate Bush fans will be 'running up that hill' in Sheffield this summer as part of a wacky global homage to the inimitable singer.

South Street Park amphitheatre, overlooking Sheffield railway station, will become a flurry of flailing limbs and flowing gowns as they attempt to recreate the dance moves from her famous Wuthering Heights video.

People have been invited to channel their inner Cathy and get their groove on for this spot of 'communal lunacy', to use the organisers' words, on Saturday, July 14, at 2pm.

It's one of similar events which will be taking place around the world, from Sydney to San Francisco, for what has been dubbed the 'Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever'.

The celebrations are being held to mark the 200th birthday of the book's author Emily Brontë, Kate's 60th birthday and the song's 40th anniversary.

The Sheffield leg is being organised by the Friends of Sheaf Valley Park.

The South Street Park amphitheatre in Sheffield, where the Wuthering Heights Day will take place

"Lads, lasses, kiddies, grandmas, pets… if you like dancing, even if you 'can't' dance (theres no such thing) we would love you to join us for some communal lunacy," the invitation states.

"Dress in red like the mighty KATE BUSH and wuther like you’ve never wuthered before. Fling yourself about with wild abandon, climb through windows and grab Heathcliff’s soul away.

"There will be lead dancers to follow on the day, so you don’t have to worry about learning the moves beforehand."

Linda Ball, who chairs the friends group and is a big Kate Bush fan, claimed this would be the first such event in the north of England.

She said the reaction so far had been 'really positive', with two dance groups - Dancestars Sheffield and Odd Sock Dance - already signed up to take part.

She hopes other events being organised to celebrate the anniversary of Emily Brontë's birth - including the unveiling of a stone near the author's former home in Haworth, West Yorkshire, inscribed with a message from Kate Bush - will further fuel public interest.

Those wishing to take part in the free event, which will be filmed and shared via social media, have been advised to travel by public transport and bring a picnic if they wish.

There will be a collection on the day for the friends group to help cover its costs.

The first Wuthering Heights day took place in 2013, and there are plenty of videos charting the fun had that day.

"We very much look forward to seeing you. Out on the wiley, windy amphitheatre," concludes the invitation.

* For more information, visit the Friends of Sheaf Valley Park's Facebook page.