A busy Sheffield city centre road has been closed this evening after a crash, say officials.

A busy Sheffield city centre road has been closed this evening after a crash, say officials.

Commercial Street was closed in both directions just after 5.30pm, according to bus company First, which is now divertiing a number of services because of the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 20, 24, 56, 97, 98 and X5 are affected.

A busy Sheffield city centre road, Commercial Street has been closed this evening after a crash, say officials.

A spokesman said: “Due to an RTC, Commercial St is closed in both directions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Services towards the city diverted via Sheaf Street and Hamer Lane.Services towards Park Square diverted via Angel Street, Castle Street, Haymarket, Fitzalan Square, Flat Street, Hamer Lane and Sheaf Street.”