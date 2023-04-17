News you can trust since 1887
Commercial Street crash: Busy Sheffield city centre street closed this evening, buses diverted

A busy Sheffield city centre road has been closed this evening after a crash, say officials.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 17th Apr 2023, 18:00 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 18:00 BST

A busy Sheffield city centre road has been closed this evening after a crash, say officials.

Commercial Street was closed in both directions just after 5.30pm, according to bus company First, which is now divertiing a number of services because of the incident.

The 20, 24, 56, 97, 98 and X5 are affected.

A busy Sheffield city centre road, Commercial Street has been closed this evening after a crash, say officials.
A busy Sheffield city centre road, Commercial Street has been closed this evening after a crash, say officials.

A spokesman said: “Due to an RTC, Commercial St is closed in both directions.”

"Services towards the city diverted via Sheaf Street and Hamer Lane.Services towards Park Square diverted via Angel Street, Castle Street, Haymarket, Fitzalan Square, Flat Street, Hamer Lane and Sheaf Street.”

Emergency services have been approached for information.

