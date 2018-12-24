‘Come home for Christmas:’ Family’s plea after Doncaster hit and run victim Danielle Stoton goes missing

The family of a vulnerable Doncaster woman who suffered life changing injuries in a hit and run accident have appealed for her to come home for Christmas after she went missing on a night out in the town centre.

Danielle Stoton, 22, was last seen in the Yorkshire Grey pub on Hall Gate on Sunday night – and family and friends are now worried for her safety.

Danielle, from Armthorpe, who has round the clock care and support with personal assistants, was last seen at around 5.45pm at the pub – although she was later understood to have been seen at Doncaster railway station at around 8pm.

Now her mum Michelle and family and friends are pleading for her to get in touch and come home for Christmas.

She said: “She’s vulnerable and we just want her back. She will be very tired now as she will not have had her medication last night.

“She has 24/7 support but slipped her personal assistant on Sunday night.”

Danielle suffered serious head and brain injuries in the hit and run smash in August 2014 and is still receiving treatment and support. Her injuries affected her mentally and her mum says she finds life difficult and frustrating.

She went missing for several hours a couple of years ago but was found after a public appeal was shared on Facebook.

In an interview in 2016, she said: “Danielle is very frustrated with what life she has now – not what she planned for at all and not that of other people her age.

“It’s hard as this is an acquired brain injury as opposed to one from birth where she would know no different.”

It is thought she may have headed towards the Garforth area of Leeds – but the family also say she could be anywhere in the country.

She was wearing a grey jumper, black tights and black Ugg boots at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with details or sightings can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Danielle’s sister Yasmine on 07961 487958.

The driver in the hit and run collision, Sarah Livesey, was sentenced to eight months in prison in May 2015 and received a two year driving ban, after she pleaded guilty to causing injury by dangerous driving, dangerous driving, failing to stop after an accident and failing to report an accident.