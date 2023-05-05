Come along and change your life at the Public Health Collaboration's conference right here in Sheffield!

The Public Health Collaboration, a UK charity, will soon be holding its annual event, an international health summit featuring world-leading experts, here in Sheffield on 19-20 May. International speakers will be congregating at the Crucible Theatre, to help the public learn about metabolic health and how to prevent themselves from getting one of the many chronic diseases that are so common today.

Ellen Calteau lost 11 stone and kept it off for 12 years once we understood how to control her metabolic health

The importance of metabolic health is becoming increasingly understood by leading scientists and doctors around the world. It refers to how well the body generates and processes energy from dietary sources. Poor metabolic health is brought about by the wrong dietary foods and underlies a person’s risk for many chronic diseases such as heart disease, Type 2 Diabetes, stroke, many cancers, Alzheimer’s, and numerous autoimmune and mental health conditions.

Dr David Unwin, Chair of the Scientific Advisory Committee of the Public Health Collaboration, and GP from Southport, said, “My understanding of metabolic health started years ago when a patient of mine managed to put her own Type 2 Diabetes into remission, having learned about this online. I myself didn’t know this was possible. I have since applied this lifestyle recommendation in my own UK NHS practice and seen 20% of my patients put their Type 2 Diabetes into drug-free remission, and even more have improved their diabetic control or put their Prediabetes into remission. It’s a very exciting area of medicine, one we just cannot ignore!”.

Local man, Frank Frost adopted a lifestyle approach to his Type 2 Diabetes management. He was a lorry driver, who was very overweight and used to ‘tellings off” from his health team. Regaining control, and focusing on his diet and exercise (he rediscovered cycling), he lost 3 stone and came off his Insulin injections. Frank is part of the local Sheffeild Diabetes UK team, who will be at the conference.

Andrew Scarborough is living a tumour free life after controlling his life-threatening brain tumour by taking control of his metabolic health

Andrew Scarborough was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour at age 27, for which chemotherapy proved ineffective. After learning from leading metabolic scientists and implementing strict dietary changes, he is now living a tumour free life 10 years on, “These metabolic approaches are starting to become recognised as interventions, I’ll be sharing my story at the conference to help gain wider acceptance clinically”.

Ellen Calteau was morbidly obese for many years, at her heaviest she weighed 20 stone. She tried various ways to get the weight down but never managed to do it. Against the advice of everything she was hearing, she tried a Low Carb diet. She lost 11 stone and has kept it off for the last 12 years. Ellen says, “At the time it was very isolating and lonely, I had to figure it out myself and take the risk. I wish there were more people speaking about the right diet like there will be at this conference. People need to have the right advice and information”.

The Public Health Collaboration are leading the way in helping the public and healthcare practitioners understand that changes to lifestyle are the only way to reverse the trend of these chronic illnesses and Fix the burden2 they create for the NHS, where 8/10 illnesses they treat today are preventable.