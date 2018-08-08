Combat knife found hidden in Sheffield street where two men were shot

Police officers have seized a combat knife found hidden in the Sheffield street where two men were shot last month.

This blade was found in Headford Grove, Broomhall, earlier this week and has now been removed from circulation by South Yorkshire Police.

Police chiefs are urging people with information on where weapons are stashed to come forward.

A force spokesman said: "If you have information where people store or hide their weapons please let your local neighbourhood policing team know.

"There is no place for this."

The knife was found in the same street where two men, both aged 24, were shot in the early hours of Thursday, July 12.

One man suffered injuries to his upper body while the second suffered injuries to his lower body.

Both were taken to hospital in serious conditions.

It is not believed that any arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information about either incident should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111