Column: Try these seven tips to improve your energy levels

If, like thousands and thousands of people in the UK, you struggle to get out of bed in the mornings and must keep reaching for coffee or another stimulant to keep you going, you are most definitely not alone.

We are all so busy, busy, busy, rushing from here to there that life can often leave us feeling drained, tired and lacking vitality. There are many factors that could be contributing to your tiredness. Here are just a few – recognise any of them?

* Stress – Constant, chronic stress can be exhausting causing an increase in production of the stress hormone cortisol. High cortisol levels cause the body to crave high energy foods such as sugar and refined carbohydrates causing us to ride a sugar rollercoaster, spiking from high insulin to low (think ‘Hangry’)

* Depression and anxiety – can leave you feeling tired and can disrupt normal sleep patterns  Sleep – lack of sleep can increase cortisol levels increasing the chances of overeating on high sugar foods the very next day

* Sedentary lifestyle – Daily movement and exercise both help to boost circulation and deliver oxygen and nutrients around the body as well as balancing hormones  Poor diet – a diet that is low in essential nutrients, e.g., magnesium and the B vitamins, will affect energy levels as both are involved in energy production  Dehydration – water is in EVERY cell of the body (and you have around 75 trillion cells in yours!) Lack of water will leave you feeling tired and lethargic.

There are plenty of things that you can do naturally to help improve your energy levels and here are my top 7 tips:

Improve circadian rhythm by going to bed and getting up at roughly the same time everyday

* Eat a wholefood diet that includes complex carbohydrates to help balance blood sugar levels

* Eat dark leafy greens, nuts and seeds to ensure you are getting enough magnesium – Magnesium is natures tranquiliser!

* Spend time outdoors to stimulate melatonin and Vit D production

* Get moving – Regular exercise is a fab way to help reduce cortisol levels and aids deeper sleep.

Make your bedroom as dark as possible and leave all electronics outside the room  Make sure you stay hydrated by drinking between 2-3 litres of clean filtered water every day.

