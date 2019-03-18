Column: Double promotion for Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday would would be biggest boost to city since cutlery

It's 69/1 for them both to go up…

That’s the price one high street bookmaker is offering on United and Wednesday both being promoted by the end of this season’s play-offs.

Right now 69/1 for the double looks good money.

United in second after beating many people’s tip for the Championship at Elland Road on Saturday lunch time and Steve Bruce’s Wednesday bandwagon continuing to gather pace – ten games without defeat now.

Of course there’s a way to go but the Owls are TWO POINTS off a play-off place!

Why wouldn’t you be excited with eight games to go?

On their own United are 4/11 to be promoted with this same bookie - who may or may not have been celebrating in green on Sunday - and the Owls are 50/1 to go up via the play-offs.

No-one is advocating that people risk their cash but if this city ever wanted to make a splash on the world stage here’s the chance.

And yes we all know that one side of the city doesn’t care what happens to the other – in fact most fans of one wish the other didn’t exist.

But they both represent the heart of the city.

And for both to get to the Premier League would be the biggest single boost to Sheffield since cutlery.

Both managers continue to say the right things, they remain positive, grounded and both have enough experience to know that anything can happen right up until the end.

I’m not a gambling person but the way things are playing out it might be worth a fiver or so on the pair of them to add a little interest - always bet responsibly of course.

TAKING A LITTLE TIME TO SAY SO MUCH

Some reaction against the FA not holding a minute’s silence for the 50 victims of the mosque shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand on Friday.

Critics point out that football was able to pay its respects after the Charlie Hebdo killings in Paris in 2015 and following other atrocities.

So why not show respect, the argument goes, for the victims of the terrorist attack by Australian white supremacist Brenton Tarrant?

How long does it take to organise a minute’s silence before a game?

About as long as it takes to observe one.

Sport is a space where people are not judged by religion, colour or politics.

With the eyes of the world upon it football and the FA missed a huge chance to do the right thing.