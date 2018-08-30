'Colourful' Sheffield hair salon to star in new TV series next month

A Sheffield hair salon described as ‘colourful, hair-brained and unusual’ is set to star in a new fly-on-the-wall TV series next month.

Stylebar in Banner Cross will be the star of new E4 series The Super Salon - which will go behind the scenes at the shop and meet a string of colourful characters and customers.

The four part show is set to begin airing on September 10.

Dubbed the city's first blow out bar - where customers can sip cocktails and champagne while getting their hair done – the show promises to offer a fun packed look at life in the quirky shop.

Programme makers were given exclusive access at what has been described as 'one of Britain's largest and most unusual salons' which is home to nearly 50 stylists, beauticians and barbers as it follows their unique late-night pamper and party experience.

Brother and sister Dan and Cherise Hatfield, owners of the salon, are no strangers to TV, having previously appeared in Channel 4 show Posh Pawnbrokers.

Said Dan: “We have lots of funny stories to tell and it puts Sheffield in a great light. It has been heavily advertised so hopefully the ratings will be good.”

An E4 spokesman said: "Known for their stellar coiffures, entertaining hospitality and tight-knit relationships with the salon regulars, the series will explore the personal stories shared over a cuppa as well as dancing on countertops with a hairbrush in hand.

"The series will delve into the family run business, owned by Cherise and Dan, as it follows their hair-brained schemes to promote their business.

“With so much at stake, the show will reveal the inevitable fall-outs that come with running a family-owned empire.

"The salon will be serving colourful characters, whether it’s a style overhaul for a night out with the girls or a father and son’s first visit for a cut - it all happens at the Sheffield based salon."

The salon, off Ecclesall Road, first opened in 2014 and was inspired by a trip Dan and Cherise took to New York where they visited a blow dry bar and saw people sipping drinks while getting their hair styled.