Colourful Sheffield Carnival attracts hundreds of visitors

Participants take part as they pose for a photograph during Sheffield carnival in Norfolk Heritage Park , in Sheffield , England , on 17 August 2019. Hundreds of people attend Sheffield carnival, where they take part in various workshops , live music events , and the parade.

This time around, the multicultural family event went by the theme 'Made in Sheffield' to represent and celebrate the diversity of the city its steel heritage.

Similar to last year's carnival, some of the highlights included African dancers and belly dancers, activity tents, fairground rides, craft workshops, face painting and live stages.

Sheffield's own urban dance music singer Lornnah Stewart also returned to home city to perform at the carnival.

Not only that, local talent like comedian Tal Taylor and Ravelle, a spoken word artist also made an appearance.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the event would not run after the team struggled to gain funding from the Arts Council.

Organisers had originally applied for more funding than normal in order to host a road parade but this was rejected and they decided to reapply for lesser funding.

The carnival ran from noon until 8pm.

A member of the community Sikh she poses for a photograph as she takes part in Sheffield carnival in Norfolk Heritage Park , in Sheffield , England , on 17 August 2019. Hundreds of people attend Sheffield carnival, where they take part in various workshops , live music events , and the parade.

Ravelle Sade speaks to the crowd during Sheffield carnival in Norfolk Heritage Park , in Sheffield , England , on 17 August 2019. Hundreds of people attend Sheffield carnival, where they take part in various workshops , live music events , and the parade.