Collision on Sheffield motorway leads to traffic light failure 

Traffic lights on a roundabout on a Sheffield stretch of motorway are not working this evening, following an earlier collision.

The affected lights are at the northern roundabout on Junction 34 of the M1 at Meadowhall.

A spokesman for Highways England said the control box at the traffic lights were damaged, as a result of the collision.

They added: “Our engineer has attended and major repairs are required to the traffic lights. We have had to isolate the power to all the lights at the northern roundabout and normal roundabout rules will apply, ie. give way to the right, whilst we arrange for full repair.”