A man has died following a hit and run crash close to Doncaster Police Station.

Police are appealing for information following the fatal road traffic collision which saw part of College Road closed off for most of yesterday.

Emergency services were called at 1.55am on Monday, August 14 after members of the public found the body of a man in the road.

Officers believe that the man, who suffered multiple injuries, has been involved in a collision with a vehicle at some time overnight that failed to stop at the scene.

College Road in Doncastert city centre was sealed off for much of yesterday following the man's death.

Police are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward following the incident which saw the street cordoned off until late afternoon yesterday.

Any motorist with dash cam footage who was travelling through the College Road area overnight are being asked to review their recordings and send on any relevant footage.

You can pass information to police via the new online live chat, the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 68 of 14 August when you get in touch.

If you have dash cam footage, you can email this to [email protected] quoting the same incident number in the email subject line.

You can access the online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/