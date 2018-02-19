College in Rotherham closed after students fell ill in classroom

A college in Rotherham is closed this afternoon after a number of students fell ill in a classroom.

Rotherham College's campus in Dinnington has been closed as a precaution while enquiries are carried out to establish why the children started feeling unwell.

All the other students have been asked to remain in their classrooms with the staff and the college has been closed to everyone else.

Police officers, firefighters and paramedics are at the scene.

A Rotherham College spokesman said: "We are dealing with an incident at our Dinnington Campus.

"A small group of learners have felt simultaneously ill, reporting minor symptoms, and very careful precautions are being taken by the emergency services, who are with and assessing the learners at present.

"As a result the campus is currently closed as a precautionary measure and everyone is being asked to stay in their current location until we find out more.

"We are not aware of any risks to anyone else at this time.

"Please be assured that all the necessary actions are being taken.

"We will update further as soon as we are aware of further facts."

A fore services spokeswoman said: "Three fire engines are currently at Rotherham College where a number of students have presented with minor symptoms.

"Crews are working with South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service's Hazardous Area Response Team to work out what the cause is. All other students are remaining in their classrooms."