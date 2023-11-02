News you can trust since 1887
Collection boosts charity bra bank

Donations from employees at a Sheffield law firm has meant a city lingerie business has now handed over more than 2,500 unwanted bras to a breast cancer charity for recycling.
2nd Nov 2023
For the past year, Wake Smith Solicitors has collected old and unloved bras for the Against Breast Cancer bra bank based at body positive lingerie shop The Woman In Me in Crookes.

Owner Lana Barker has been supporting the charity since she established the shop two years ago and sends the unwanted items to the charity which recycles them and raises vital funds for pioneering breast cancer research.

Lana, who works with brands including Sheffield-made Panache, Pour Moi, Triumph, Royce, Hot Milk and Sloggi on a day to day basis, said: “Together with its recycling partners, Against Breast Cancer’s textile recovery project prevents these bras going into landfill by giving them a new lease of life.

Lana Barker, of The Woman In Me, and Laura Saul, from Wake Smith SolicitorsLana Barker, of The Woman In Me, and Laura Saul, from Wake Smith Solicitors
“Successful ventures like this provide employment, and an income for people living in the UK. Any bras that are genuinely beyond redemption are dismantled and disposed of properly.

“For every tonne of bras collected, Against Breast Cancer receives £700 to fund its research. With over 30 million women in the UK, that really helps make a difference!”

The Woman in Me, which specialises in women’s lingerie and bras from 30AA to 42JJ plus post surgery, maternity and nursing bras, retains a bra bank all year round and encourages anyone to drop in and donate unwanted bras for the project.

Laura Saul, director in Wake Smith’s commercial property team, which advised on the property lease for The Woman In Me two years ago, said: “It wasn’t difficult for us to find an unworn or old bra in the drawer for this cause, and we were delighted to help out Lana again as she backs this important charity.”

