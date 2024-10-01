Cole Brothers: 10 new photos showing ideas for John Lewis in Sheffield - plus some from its glory days

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 1st Oct 2024, 06:00 BST

Developers are urging people to have their say on the future of Cole Brothers as they gear up to transform the building.

Urban Splash has issued a batch of photos showing ideas for the Barker’s Pool building.

We have gathered them here - along with a selection from yesteryear when it was an attraction that lit up Sheffield city centre.

Urban Splash’s exhibition is in Cole Brothers on Tuesday and Wednesday October 1-2, all welcome, no need to book.

People sitting outside a cafe in Cole Store on Cambridge Street opposite the newly-reopened Leah’s Yard complex.

1. Cambridge Street

People sitting outside a cafe in Cole Store on Cambridge Street opposite the newly-reopened Leah’s Yard complex. | Urban Splash

The loading bay, which is on Turner Street appears to ‘work space’ in this image from Urban Splash

2. Loading bay

The loading bay, which is on Turner Street appears to ‘work space’ in this image from Urban Splash | Urban Splash

In this image, Urban Splash has added a storey with huge glass windows, a terrace, greenery and solar panels on what was the car park.

3. New storey

In this image, Urban Splash has added a storey with huge glass windows, a terrace, greenery and solar panels on what was the car park. | Urban Splash

Open plan workspace with floor-to-ceiling windows around an atrium which would bring natural light into the depths of the building.

4. Atrium

Open plan workspace with floor-to-ceiling windows around an atrium which would bring natural light into the depths of the building. | Urban Splash

