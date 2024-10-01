Urban Splash has issued a batch of photos showing ideas for the Barker’s Pool building.
We have gathered them here - along with a selection from yesteryear when it was an attraction that lit up Sheffield city centre.
Urban Splash’s exhibition is in Cole Brothers on Tuesday and Wednesday October 1-2, all welcome, no need to book.
1. Cambridge Street
People sitting outside a cafe in Cole Store on Cambridge Street opposite the newly-reopened Leah’s Yard complex. | Urban Splash
2. Loading bay
The loading bay, which is on Turner Street appears to ‘work space’ in this image from Urban Splash
| Urban Splash
3. New storey
In this image, Urban Splash has added a storey with huge glass windows, a terrace, greenery and solar panels on what was the car park. | Urban Splash
4. Atrium
Open plan workspace with floor-to-ceiling windows around an atrium which would bring natural light into the depths of the building. | Urban Splash
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.