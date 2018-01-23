Cold weather sparks health warning

The NHS in Yorkshire and the Humber is reminding people to look after themselves and others during the current colder weather.

Some people are more vulnerable to becoming poorly in the colder months, including those with long term conditions like diabetes.

The advice is to nip common complaints in the bud before they develop into something more serious and potentially need hospital treatment.

Paul Twomey Medical Director for NHS England in Yorkshire and the Humber, said:“If you’re in an at-risk group, it’s really important to have your flu jab. Anyone in this group is more likely to potentially serious complications from flu the vaccine offers the best protection.”