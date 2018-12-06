Sheffield is set to get an icy blast next week as temperatures plummet and bring the risk of snow.

Over the next few days temperatures will start to drop as an area of high pressure builds over the UK and northern Europe.

Northerly winds will sweep over the country on Sunday and temperatures in Sheffield will be a chilly 7C.

During the first half of next week it will get even colder as the winds move to a northeasterly and easterly direction bringing in cold air from Scandinavia and Eastern Europe.

On Monday temperatures in Sheffield will struggle to get to 6C and it will feel even colder still in the strong winds.

By Wednesday it will be even colder still and it is then that there is an increased likelihood of snow showers being blown in from the North Sea.

The UK is ser for a cold snap next week

These showers are likely to continue on Thursday and will reach as far inland as Sheffield.

Any snow is predicted to be worse over higher ground but wintry showers are expected to lower levels too.

Next week’s weather system – high pressure sitting over Europe and feeding cold air into the UK – is similar to the Beast from the East which blanketed much of the UK in deep snow earlier this year.

Forecasters stress that currently the air over Scandinavia and Eastern Europe is not as cold as it was during the Beast from the East it is not likely to be so bitterly cold and snowfall should be less this time around.