Coffee cake and fashion at New Image hospice fundraiser
The team at Hillsborough shop New Image in Middlewood Road hosted their annual coffee and cake day and raised a fantastic £500 for St Luke’s Hospice.
“We are delighted that New Image decided to support us once again and that their customers were so generous,” said St Luke’s community fundraiser Ellie Matthews.
“Coffee and cake is always a winning combination and the amount raised is going to make a great difference to the lives of all our patients and their families.
“We hope that many more people will follow the New Image lead and host their own St Luke’s coffee morning.
“Everything you need to make your fundraising event a success - including a selection of mouthwatering cake recipes - is available to download now at the St Luke’s website.”