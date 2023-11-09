It’s an offer that no discerning fashionista would want to refuse…coffee, cake and the latest autumn styles.

The team at Hillsborough shop New Image in Middlewood Road hosted their annual coffee and cake day and raised a fantastic £500 for St Luke’s Hospice.

“We are delighted that New Image decided to support us once again and that their customers were so generous,” said St Luke’s community fundraiser Ellie Matthews.

“Coffee and cake is always a winning combination and the amount raised is going to make a great difference to the lives of all our patients and their families.

Lesley Taylor and Beverley Dearn of New Image

“We hope that many more people will follow the New Image lead and host their own St Luke’s coffee morning.