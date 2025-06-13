CODE Sheffield: Developer seeks to reduce height of £100m Sheffield apartments for second time

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 13th Jun 2025, 05:00 BST

Developers want to cut the height of a huge block of flats in Sheffield for a second time.

CODE Sheffield has applied for permission to reduce the height of an apartment block on Wellington Street to 26 floors.

It comes after the company last year cut the height from 38 - when it would have been Yorkshire’s tallest building - to 32 floors, to save money.

How the CODE apartments would look, right, if its height reduction plan is agreed.placeholder image
How the CODE apartments would look, right, if its height reduction plan is agreed. | Staniforth Architects

At that time it was set to have 1,015 apartments, including 975 studios featuring one room and a bathroom.

New images from Staniforth Architects show the difference between the approved tower and the proposed one.

The plot faces the Vita Student flats - formerly BT’s Telephone House - across Rockingham Street and Kangaroo Works flats on the other side of Wellington Street.

When complete, it will join them in looming over popular Pound’s Park.

The CODE plot is between Vita Student flats, left, and Kangaroo Works flats on Wellington Street. When complete, it will join them in looming over popular Pound’s Park.placeholder image
The CODE plot is between Vita Student flats, left, and Kangaroo Works flats on Wellington Street. When complete, it will join them in looming over popular Pound’s Park. | nw

Barnsley construction company Cidon is currently on site digging foundations.

A report accompanying the new planning application states: “Given the height of the proposed development has been reduced, it is considered that the impacts on the townscape and visual impacts have not been significantly altered.

“It will continue to deliver a positive contribution both in terms of the wider context of the city’s skyline and the local urban street character at closer quarters.”

