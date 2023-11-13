Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Josh Campbell has become associate director and Dan Bull has been named associate.

The company - made up of nationally acclaimed CODA Architecture and CODA Bespoke - is based in the Sellers Wheel development at Arundel Street, in the heart of Sheffield and also has an office in Manchester.

“The promotions for both Josh and Dan reflect our confidence in the future,” said director Abel Hinchliffe.

Josh Campbell (left) and Dan Bull

“Josh’s contribution to CODA has been and will continue to be transformative for us and Dan's outstanding eye and passion for design have driven the continued growth of CODA Bespoke.

“These promotions reflect our appreciation of that, and all the other contributions Josh and Dan have made to the success of our business.

“As with all areas of the design and construction sector there have been plenty of ups and downs for us since Covid but we are delighted to be able to say that the past 12 months have been strong for us, with notable successes for both our Sheffield and Manchester offices.

“We are excited that our plans for Waverley’s Olive Lane development for Harworth are now in the planning process with Rotherham Council and we are confident that this important addition to the Waverley site will be a success.

“We are now also looking forward to seeing our designs for the future of Stocksbridge town centre, working with Sheffield City Council, coming closer to fruition.

“Another major CODA project is 190 Norfolk Street, which meets a very specific brief to create an office building that would meet all the requirements for a zero carbon footprint, using sustainable products at every stage of the building process.

“It has been rewarding to see our work with Sky-House Co bringing a new era of eco-friendly homes to South Yorkshire, with new developments coming to Devonshire Green in Sheffield city and Waverley Central over the coming months.”

Beyond South Yorkshire, the CODA team has also created major residential developments in Aylesbury, Luton and Bedford over the past 12 months.

And the CODA Bespoke team has continued to create an extensive range of luxury unique properties - both new-build and transformations - across the country.

“We are very much a Sheffield company, we are passionate about Sheffield and its potential to become an even more successful city, making better places and better neighbourhoods but at the same time we are also making our mark on a much larger canvas, not just across the north but in other parts of the country too,” Abel said.