Cocaine-fuelled drug-driver from Ripley is banned from the road for two years

A drug-driver who was caught with a high reading of cocaine in his blood system has been banned from the road for two years.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on December 4 how David Bailey, 34, of Ash Crescent, Ripley, was stopped by police on High Holborn Road, at Codnor, and was found to have been driving without a licence or insurance.

Prosecuting solicitor John Cooper said: “Officers stopped a black Toyota Aygo and spoke to the defendant and confirmed he had no insurance and no licence.

“Due to the way he was behaving he did a drug test and registered positive for cocaine.”

Mr Cooper added that Bailey’s subsequent blood sample revealed he was over the specified drug-drive limit for cocaine and for cocaine derivative Benzoylecgonine after the incident.

District Judge Andrew Davison said: “It’s a very high and disturbing reading in respect of the crack-cocaine.”

Bailey pleaded guilty to exceeding the cocaine drug-drive limit, exceeding the limit for cocaine derivative Benzoylecgonine, as well as driving without insurance and a licence.

Defence solicitor Kirsty Sargent said there was no suggestion of any bad driving when Bailey was pulled over by the police and he was fully compliant and co-operative.

She added that Bailey’s circumstances have changed since the offences were committed in July.

Ms Sargent said Bailey had been in an unhealthy relationship with another drug-user but the relationship has ended and he is seeing drug-support group Addaction.

Bailey was sentenced to a 12 month community order with a Thinking Skills Programme, a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 120 hours of unpaid work.

He was also disqualified from driving for two years, fined £180 and must pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.