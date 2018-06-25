Cocaine drug-driver is banned from the road after crashing into a tree

A cocaine drug-driver who claimed she had got in with the wrong crowd and crashed into a tree has been banned from the road.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, June 19, how Jessica Barratt, 22, had been staying at a holiday cottage in Rowsley when she collided head-on into a tree on Pilhough Road, in the village.

Prosecuting solicitor Angela Hadfield said: “Jessica Barratt left a holiday cottage she was staying at with friends at Rowsley and travelled a short distance and collided head-on with a tree and the airbag activated and police had information she may have been under the influence of drugs.

“She was taken to hospital and failed a preliminary impairment test and her blood was tested and she was significantly over the limit for benzoylecgonine and over the limit for cocaine.”

Mrs Hadfield revealed that Barratt registered no less than 800 microgrammes of the cocaine metabolite benzoylecgonine per litre of blood, when the legal limit is 50 microgrammes.

And she also highlighted that Barratt registered 14 microgrammes of cocaine per litre of blood, when the legal limit is 10 microgrammes.

Tearful Barratt, of Peterlee Place, Derby, who is of previous good character, pleaded guilty to exceeding the limit for benzoylecgonine and for cocaine after the incident on February 10.

She told the court: “I got in with the wrong crowd of people and I got into the wrong things and I am very sorry for what I did and I am just grateful no one was hurt.”

Magistrates fined Barratt £300 and ordered her to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

She was also disqualified from driving for 18 months.