Coal charity throws housing plan on land surrounding Doncaster miners' welfare club into doubt

An 11th hour submission by a charity has created a fresh row over a plan to build dozens of homes surrounding a Doncaster club.

Gleeson Homes want to build 49 properties on land surrounding Askern Miners' Welfare Club on Manor Way with the sale going directly into the club to pay for repairs.

The site highlighted where Gleeson want to build 49 houses.

But in a dramatic twist, the Coal Industry Social Welfare Organisation (CISWO) has said where the money goes following the sale of land is 'not for vendors or the developer to determine'.

The plan has now been deferred for a third time while the club and the charity work the matters through. Gleeson are paying £405,000 for the land which the club says it desperately needs for refurbishment works to preserve the 'vital community asset'.

Councillors on the committee are positive about the application but still face a previous hurdle as the development is technically on Greenbelt land - despite the area being described as a 'dump' and a 'wasteland'.

In a letter supplied to the planning committee at a meeting on Wednesday, Nicola Didlock, CISWO chief executive said: "According to the Charity Commission Scheme dated 30/12/2011, the land cannot be sold without consent from CISWO.

"The governing document also states proceeds of sale will revert to CISWO, not the charity selling the land.

"This is not for the vendors or developer to determine. The applicant and the charity vendor cannot therefore apply this as a condition of sale and we therefore oppose any application submitted on this basis.

"CISWO will not consent to any sale where refurbishment of the building is a condition."

Norton and Askern councillors John Gilliver and Austen White repeated their support for the application and urged CISWO to help the club.

Councillors on the planning committee accepted Gleeson's request to defer the application in light of CISWO's submission.

The item will be considered for approval or rejection on Tuesday, July 24.