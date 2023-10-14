News you can trust since 1887
Coal Aston: Tributes paid to 'top lad' after missing man Paul, aged 45, found dead

One person said Paul was 'such a nice guy' and would be 'sadly missed', while others called him a 'top lad'

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 14th Oct 2023, 16:43 BST
Moving tributes have been paid to a man from Coal Aston, in Derbyshire, just south of Sheffield, who was found dead after going missing.

Tributes have been paid to Paul, aged 45, from Coal Aston, in Derbyshire, who was found dead after going missing. File photo
Tributes have been paid to Paul, aged 45, from Coal Aston, in Derbyshire, who was found dead after going missing. File photo

Police had appealed on Wednesday, October 11, for help to find Paul, aged 45, who was last seen leaving his home in Coal Aston, near Dronfield. On Friday, Derbyshire Constabulary broke the tragic news that a body found in Derby had been identified as Paul.

People have taken to social media to pay tribute to Paul, known to many of his friends as 'Slacky'.

One person called him 'such a nice guy', adding: "He was one of those people who was funny without realising it, he's going to be sadly missed. RIP my good friend."

Another person said Paul was a 'top lad' and recalled having some 'reyt laughs' together, adding 'everything I remember involving you was always fun'.

A third person also described Paul as a 'top lad', adding that he 'always had time for you'.

Police said on Friday that Paul's family had been informed and 'our thoughts are with his loved ones at this difficult time'. They added: "We would like to thank all those who helped with our investigation by responding to our online appeals."

