One person said Paul was 'such a nice guy' and would be 'sadly missed', while others called him a 'top lad'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Moving tributes have been paid to a man from Coal Aston, in Derbyshire, just south of Sheffield, who was found dead after going missing.

Tributes have been paid to Paul, aged 45, from Coal Aston, in Derbyshire, who was found dead after going missing. File photo

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police had appealed on Wednesday, October 11, for help to find Paul, aged 45, who was last seen leaving his home in Coal Aston, near Dronfield. On Friday, Derbyshire Constabulary broke the tragic news that a body found in Derby had been identified as Paul.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People have taken to social media to pay tribute to Paul, known to many of his friends as 'Slacky'.

One person called him 'such a nice guy', adding: "He was one of those people who was funny without realising it, he's going to be sadly missed. RIP my good friend."

Another person said Paul was a 'top lad' and recalled having some 'reyt laughs' together, adding 'everything I remember involving you was always fun'.

A third person also described Paul as a 'top lad', adding that he 'always had time for you'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad