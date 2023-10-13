Coal Aston: Tragedy as missing man Paul, aged 45, is found dead after big police search
Police today confirmed that a body found in Derby had been identified
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man has tragically been found dead two days after he went missing from Coal Aston in Derbyshire, just south of Sheffield.
Derbyshire Constabulary had appealed on Wednesday, October 11 for help to find Paul, aged 45, who was last seen leaving his home in Coal Aston, near Dronfield, during the early hours of that morning and had not been heard from since.
The force announced today, Friday, October 13, that a body found in Derby had been identified as Paul. His surname was never released by the force when he was missing.
It said: "Paul’s family have been informed and our thoughts are with his loved ones at this difficult time. We would like to thank all those who helped with our investigation by responding to our online appeals."
A police plane had been out over Coal Aston and surrounding areas on Thursday evening assisting with the search for Paul. It was seen and heard by people in the Batemoor and Jordanthorpe area of Sheffield.
Scores of people have taken to social media to pay tribute to Paul and send their condolences to his family following the tragic news of his death.