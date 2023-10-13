Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has tragically been found dead two days after he went missing from Coal Aston in Derbyshire, just south of Sheffield.

A 45-year-old man called Paul has tragically been found dead after he was reported missing from his home in Coal Aston, Derbyshire. File photo

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire Constabulary had appealed on Wednesday, October 11 for help to find Paul, aged 45, who was last seen leaving his home in Coal Aston, near Dronfield, during the early hours of that morning and had not been heard from since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force announced today, Friday, October 13, that a body found in Derby had been identified as Paul. His surname was never released by the force when he was missing.

It said: "Paul’s family have been informed and our thoughts are with his loved ones at this difficult time. We would like to thank all those who helped with our investigation by responding to our online appeals."

A police plane had been out over Coal Aston and surrounding areas on Thursday evening assisting with the search for Paul. It was seen and heard by people in the Batemoor and Jordanthorpe area of Sheffield.