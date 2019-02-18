Cloud and showers forecast for Sheffield today 

Weather forecasters are predicting a cloudy and wet day in Sheffield.
It will be a cloudy start, though mostly dry with only the odd shower here and there.
Through the day, showers will become more prevalent from the west, perhaps merging into longer spells of rain at times.
Later tonight, a few isolated showers will then threaten from the west again for a time, but skies will eventually become clear, with a chilly feel developing.
There will be high temperatures of 11C and lows of 5C.