Closures on M1 and A628 near Sheffield due to planned roadworks

Motorists are advised to plan their journey ahead as some planned full roadworks closures will be taking place at 8pm tonight.

By Rahmah Ghazali
Tuesday, 03 September, 2019, 15:39
The M1 motorway in South Yorkshire

Highways England tweeted that the closure will be on M1 northbound from Junction 32 to Junction 33.

Meanwhile, A628 westbound will be closed both ways from Flouch to Gun Inn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Diversion routes are in place for both closures.

The roads will be reopened at 6am Wednesday.