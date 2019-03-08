A closure order has been granted for a Rotherham property over concerns about drugs and anti-social behaviour.

The property on Spring Walk, Clifton, has been closed for three months after South Yorkshire Police and Rotherham Council acted on concerns raised by the local community.

Nobody is allowed to enter the house except for police and council officials.

PC Steve Robson said: “In August 2018 concerns were raised by the local community that a property on Spring Walk was being used for drugs and was creating unwanted problems and behaviour in the area.

“Partnership working Rotherham Metropolitan Council and South Yorkshire Police has led to the partial closure of this property.

“This will hopefully send a message to people that are causing a nuisance that it will not be tolerated and action will be taken against them.

“It also reminds members of the community that if they tell us about issues they will be dealt with to improve their quality of life and the area they live and work in.”

