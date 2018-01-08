Closure of Sheffield bar to be discussed after stabbings

The closure of a Sheffield bar is to be discussed tomorrow after six men were stabbed.

Crystal was closed down after six men were stabbed at the Carver Street venue in the early hours of New Year's Day.

The closure order is to be discussed at Sheffield Magistrates' Court tomorrow, where the police and licensee are expected to discuss the circumstances surrounding the violence in the city centre bar and the findings of a review of security and systems in place there.

Six Birmingham men suffered stab and slash wounds when violence flared at the bar at around 2.20am on Monday, January 1, with two of the victims left fighting for life.

Sheffield's District Commander, Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley, said the incident was 'almost certainly gang-related'.

He also described it as 'senseless' and said CCTV footage from in and around the bar was being examined in a bid to identify the culprits, who are still outstanding.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.