Police have been granted a 14-day closure notice for a Sheffield property which has been associated with anti-social behaviour.

Sheffield Magistrates approved an application under section 76 of the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014 for the property on Angleton Gardens, Manor.

It means no-one can access the property apart from the owner and tenant.

A further court hearing is scheduled for June 18 when the notice expires.