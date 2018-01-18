CLOSED: South Yorkshire bungalow which became a magnet for anti-social behaviour

A bungalow in South Yorkshire which police say had become a magnet for anti-social behaviour has been closed.

Officers took action after numerous complaints from neighbouring residents about disruption and distress connected with the home on Blake Avenue, in West Melton, Rotherham.

PC Lisa Ainsworth (right) with Jennifer Swales, an anti-social behaviour officer from Rotherham Council (South Yorkshire Police)

Police said officers had received reports of suspected drug taking, public order offences, criminal damage, theft, alleged dangerous dog offences and reported assaults at the location.

Members of Rawmarsh Neighbourhood Policing Team joined forces with anti-social behaviour officers from Rotherham Council to secure a closure order, which was granted at Sheffield Magistrates' Court yesterday.

The notice, obtained under the Antisocial Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, prohibits anyone from entering the property, except police and council officials, for the next three months.

PC Lisa Ainsworth, who led the investigation, said: "We know that anti-social behaviour on Blake Avenue has created many problems for residents for some time now and I am happy to help by taking the actions needed to address these problems and make our neighbourhood a better place for all.

"I would like to thank all of the residents who came forward, as with their co-operation and support I was able to present the case before a court and obtain the order.

"Our team, including myself, PC Plant, PC Huxley and PC Jennings, have worked hard alongside the ASB officers from Rotherham Council to get this fantastic result, which is another great example of partnership working."

Rotherham North inspector Caroline Bakewell added: "This address has caused upset, disruption and distress to residents for nearly a year now.

"In response to this, and to prevent any further problems, we have taken proactive action to issue the closure order.

"We want to make Rotherham a safe place to live and by taking action such as this, we are able to effectively achieve this."