Clive Kirkham in his dream role of Scarecrow in the Phoenix Players production of The Wizard of Oz at Harrogate Theatre

Clive Kirkham as Scarecrow and Hannah Tomson as Dorothy in the Phoenix Players production of the Wizard of Oz

He’s off to see the wizard and is in search of a brain – that’s Scarecrow played by Clive Kirkham in the Phoenix Players’ new show at Harrogate Theatre.

Clive, a familiar face in Harrogate’s amateur dramatics scene, is set to light up the stage as the man of straw in the company’s upcoming production of The Wizard of Oz.

Having lived and performed in Harrogate for 10 years, Clive said the role was a dream come true.

A therapist for young people and families dealing with mental health issues, Clive’s artistic journey began at school.

“I took part in staff-pupil productions in sixth form, which ignited my love for acting,” he said.

Though career paths led him away from the stage for many years, a serendipitous return came after his fiancé, Michael, served as the town’s mayor.

“After attending numerous local productions during Michael’s mayoral year, I found my way back to theatre,” Clive said crediting Harrogate amateur theatre luminary and director the late Kath Lunn with inspiring him to audition for his first role in La Cage Aux Folles.

In The Wizard of Oz, Clive plays two incarnations of one character: Hunk, a farmhand in Kansas and the whimsical Scarecrow, of Oz.

“As a child, I watched the film every Christmas with my mum,” said Clive. “The Scarecrow’s humor and floppy dancing left a lasting impression on me.”

Preparing for the role has involved immersing himself in the source material, from the 1939 film to L Frank Baum’s original book.

“I want to capture the essence of Scarecrow while finding my own interpretation of the character,” he said.

He has also been undergoing vocal training and expanding his fitness regime to meet the demands of singing and dancing in the production.

What Clive enjoys most about playing Scarecrow is his naivety and innocence that bring out both comic moments and heartfelt observations.

“He’s the kind of character that doesn’t fully realize his own brilliance until the very end,” Clive said. “His wonderment and curiosity drive the story forward and it’s a joy to be part of such a talented ensemble.”

“As the Harrogate Phoenix Players prepare to bring this timeless tale to life, Clive’s portrayal of Scarecrow promises to capture the hearts of audiences and remind them of the beauty of friendship and adventure,” said a Players spokesman.

"With a cast and crew dedicated to delivering an enchanting experience, this production of The Wizard of Oz is one not to be missed,” he said.

Other cast members include Dan Martin as Cowardly Lion, James Wilstrope as Tin Man and Hannah Tomson, making her Phoenix Players debut as Dorothy.

The show is directed by Angela Edwards and the musical director is

James Rogers.

The musical uses the Harold Arlen and EY Harburg songs from the film and includes some new songs and additional music by Andrw Lloyd Webber and additional lyrics by Tim Rice.

It follows the adventures of Dorothy and her dog Toto who are blown away to Oz and are joined by Scarecrow, Cowardly Lion and Tin Man in the search for the Wizard who can make each of their dreams come true.

On their journey they encounter the Wicked Witch of the West and Dorothy acquires a pair of ruby slippers.

Songs featured include DIng! Dong! The Witch Is Dead, We’re Off to See the Wizard/If I Only Had a Brain, The Merry Old Land of Oz and – its most famous song – Over the Rainbow.

The Wizard of Oz is on at Harrogate Theatre from Wednesday March 26 until Saturday March 29.

Performances are daily at 7.30pm plus a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Tickets on 01423 502116 or online at: https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​