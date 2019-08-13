Climate activists young and old in Sheffield are preparing to take part in the biggest protest yet for the government's climate change plans

Aysha Hyger-Khan and Patrick Wakefield

Students have invited to join them on the day at Devonshire Green, from 11am to 3pm to protest with them. Patrick Wakefield, aged 14, climate activist and speaker in the youth protests, said: "What we are doing is trying to promote a new green deal and we feel that it’s important we bring in unions and workers that are going to be central in bringing about this change."The students organising the youth protests for Sheffield have been working hard to broadcast the event to adults and workers to join them. Last month Youth4climate held a meeting with trade unions, the trades council and the Sheffield Climate Alliance where youngsters met with the adults to discuss their plans for the future. Aysha Hyger-Khan, aged 16 added: "When I was in Year 8 one of my teachers refused to teach us about global warming. She said it was all a sham so we ended up failing a test. After that I researched it and found my own sources I became so interested.”Both Patrick and Aysha said the protests have been good for raising the current issues around climate change that the public are more aware of the consequences.