'Clean for 16 years:' Doncaster TV star's birthday drink and drugs confession over 'extreme partying' past

A former children's TV presenter who began her career in Doncaster has marked her 44th birthday with a frank confession confronting her drink and drugs past.

Sarah Jane Honeywell, formerly a presenter for BBC children's channel CBeebies, took to social media to issue a message to fans as she celebrates her big day today.

Sarah Jane in CBeebies guise.

Posting on Instagram, she spoke of her previous battles with cocaine and drink and 'extreme partying' but how she has turned her life around and is now happier than ever.

Sarah Jane, who was sacked from the channel in 2011 after posing for sexy photos, took to Instagram to tell fans she was the happiest she has ever been as she awaits the arrival of her second child to husband, Hollyoaks actor Ayden Callaghan.

She wrote: "Today I’m 44 years old - yes old, not young and I'm also proud to be 16 years #cleanandsober - my little boy Phoenix, my little boy bump and my husband @aydencallaghan are the best gifts a girl could ever wish for on her birthday - I am truly blessed!

"I’m proud to be old and thrilled I’m an old mum - apart from 2 well documented years of ‘extreme partying’ on that awful drug cocaine, I’ve lived a clean and sober life for 16 years now.

"I may not be working on kids TV anymore because I admitted to my past mistakes in the hope of helping the future generations that watched me on TV but that’s ok,

"I did it to help others not me.

"We are all addicts but be addicted to something wonderful like family not something toxic like alcohol or drugs!

"Living a clean life has blessed me in the future.

"By keeping completely away from drugs and drink for 16 years now I have kept super healthy so I could start a family in my 40’s - being a mum is the best thing I have ever done. It’s who I am. It’s the best drug in the world. #dreamscancometrue."

Worksop-born Sarah-Jane, who began her career as an acrobat in Doncaster, revealed in 2016 at her regret at posing nude for animal rights charity Peta which cost her job as one of CBeebies most high-profile presenters.

She also said that her friendship with the channel's most popular presenter, Mr Tumble, played by Justin Fletcher, crumbled after he saw the saucy shots in a newspaper.

She wrote: "I regret losing my wonderful friendship with Justin. The day my picture went in the paper with the headline, 'Cboobies' I never heard from my lovely friend again."

Honeywell says that she understands why their friendship, which grew while they worked on shows including Higgledy House and Tikkabilla, had to end, saying: 'He had a very important, brilliant brand to protect.

"For the sake of children's joy everywhere, I'm glad he chose them over me. "

"Justin loves the kids and he is passionate about entertaining them and that's why I do love him. I actually feel quite emotional writing this and I think it's the first time I've truly admitted to myself that, I miss my old mucker."

Sarah had been a regular CBeebies host until images circulated of her posing nearly naked on a large plate featuring fake chips and peas in Trafalgar Square for World Vegan Day.

Sarah-Jane was born in Worksop and studied at Ordsall Hall School. At 18, she got her first job, working in Malta as a contortionist for three months having trained with an acrobatic troupe the Great Kovaks in Doncaster.