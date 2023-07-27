Unless you receive a letter this week, you should pay any outstanding fines as normal.

Around 4,700 Penalty Charge Notices (PCN) for Clean Air Zone (CAZ) violations in Sheffield have been issued to motorists with the incorrect time printed on the document, making recipients eligible for a partial refund.

The journeys impacted were those made in the designated CAZ between March 26 and April 6, 2023, with one additional case on April 12. No other PCNs issued by Sheffield Council are affected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The technical error occurred at a third-party supplier level when the clocks went forward from Greenwich Mean Time into British Summer Time.

PCNs are issued for CAZ violations when motorists fail to pay the charge to drive on certain roads if they have older vehicles. Car drivers are not charged.

For those who have already paid their PCN, the council will retain the cost of the CAZ charge they should have paid originally and refund the remaining amount.

Councillor Ben Miskell, Chair of the council's Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee, said: “While this issue is extremely disappointing, and we had anticipated some teething issues, we have been assured this error has been rectified and we will be closely monitoring the CAZ PCN systems going forward. We share the frustration we know those affected will feel with this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those who are yet to pay a PCN with the incorrect timestamp on, will have a new notice issued. They will be given the option to pay just the CAZ charge within 13 days, rather than both the charge and PCN.

If they do not take up that offer, or submit an appeal within the 13 days, the PCN charge will be applied.

Those who drove within the CAZ during the 10-day period and paid their CAZ charge are not impacted.

Unless you receive a letter from the council this week outlining the next steps, you should deal with any outstanding PCNs you have received as normal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Joe Otten, Chair of the council's Waste and Street Scene Committee, said: “We want to take this opportunity to apologise to all those that are impacted and for the inconvenience associated with this issue.

“I urge motorists to keep an eye out for their letter so we can ensure this situation is resolved for everyone as soon as possible.”