Class A drugs discarded by man who ran off from police in Sheffield suburb

Class A drugs were discarded by a man who ran off from police officers in a Sheffield suburb

Officers from the Burngreave Neighbourhood Policing team were on patrol close to Spital Lane, Burngreave, when they saw a man acting suspiciously.

Spital Lane, Burngreave

Read more: Warning after man followed girl from school in Sheffield



When spoken to by officers, the man ran off and discarded a quantity of what is believed to have been class A drugs.

Crime: Man found with heroin and cannabis charged by police in Sheffield

The man was tracked down and arrested.

Drugs: Police seize cannabis worth £10,000 from Sheffield flat

In a Facebook post, the police team said: “Our patrols in this area will continue and we will do whatever we can to catch those who are carrying and dealing drugs.”