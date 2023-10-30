News you can trust since 1887
Clarification: Sheffield man identified in police appeal and no action to be taken

No further action is to be taken.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 30th Oct 2023, 17:15 GMT
Police officers seeking to identify a man wanted as part of an investigation into concerns around comments made to a member of the public in Sheffield over a two year period have identified him and no further action is to be taken. An appeal from South Yorkshire Police was released last week aiming to identify a man in a CCTV image, which has since been taken down from its website and social media channels.

The man has dementia, and his family has issued a statement.

They said: "The man in this post who everyone has been speculating about is our beloved 82-year-old dad. Very sadly for us, his family, he has dementia and it is steadily getting worse.

"Please don't be so quick to judge - have a little humanity and patience, and be kind. We really appreciate your understanding, and are sorry for the upset or annoyance our dad has caused any of you. Thank you sincerely for reading this."

South Yorkshire Police said: “The man in the image was identified and spoken to, and no further action will be taken."

