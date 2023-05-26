Clare adds a musical note to her Salzburg Marathon challenge

The hills were alive with the sound of music and so were the historic streets of Salzburg as Clare Langan completed one of the world’s most picturesque marathons on a high note.

Clare crossed the finish line with enough energy to play her flute!

Clare, the chief executive of South Yorkshire music and dementia charity Lost Chord UK, headed the organisation’s month-long Superhero Challenge by donning her Wonder Woman costume and taking part in the famous Salzburg Marathon.

She chose the Austrian city’s sporting event for its strong musical links - it is not only the birthplace of Mozart but is also the setting for classic musical The Sound of Music.

“Hardly a Lost Chord UK sessions goes by without someone requesting Climb every Mountain or Edelweiss,” Clare said.

And she also made sure there was plenty more to sing about as she approached the finish line by producing her flute and treating the crowds to a rousing chorus of Scotland the Brave!

Clare’s superhero efforts have already raised more than £2,800 for the charity that provides vital interactive music sessions for people living with dementia in care homes and day centres across the region and nationally.

“I felt there was no better setting for promoting the incredible work that Lost Chord UK’s musicians are doing than in one of Europe’s most musical cities - and the fact that it’s also billed as a fairly flat marathon did help me make my choice too,” Clare admitted.

“It wasn’t easy and I was glad to get to the finish, especially as at one point I really did think I was having a heart attack!

“But I met some incredible people on the route and we all agreed we would help each other get to the finish line.

“It helped too that the route went through the most beautiful scenery and people were cheering us all the way - it is something I will never forget my entire life.”

Clare is now taking a break from running but admits she would take up the marathon challenge again - especially if a corporate were to offer match funding and so double the fundraising total.

“They do say that only one per cent of the population will complete a marathon but if I can do it, anybody who has an inkling they can do it probably can and that could make a massive difference to the work we are doing at Lost Chord UK,” she said.