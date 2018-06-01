Civic role for Sheffield's new senior judge

Sheffield City Council are set to award the city’s newly-appointed senior circuit judge with the honorary title of Chief Recorder of Sheffield.

The council was notified in May that the Lord Chief Justice had appointed his Honour Jeremy William Richardson QC as the Senior Circuit Judge, and Resident Judge at Sheffield Combined Court Centre, replacing his Honour Judge Goose QC.

It was also requested that Judge Richardson be appointed to the honorary role - always held by the city’s most senior judge until his retirement.

The position is expected to be confirmed at a meeting at Sheffield Town Hall on Wednesday, June 6.