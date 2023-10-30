Four Sheffield school children received personal congratulations from Sheffield Lord Mayor, Councillor Colin Ross, and Lady Mayoress, Susan Ross, after they triumphed at a yearly children's art competition.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event was organised by leading Sheffield law firm Graysons as part of their sponsorship of the city’s celebrated Art In The Gardens event.

May Lawton, who won the coloring competition, was joined by Lilly Coats, who won the drawing competition (5-10 years), Haydn Thompson, who won the drawing competition (11 years and older), and Amirah Irshad, who won the drawing competition (0-4 years). The competition was judged by local artist Alan Pennington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Caroline Murray, partner at Graysons, said: “It has been a real privilege to be involved in Art In The Gardens, and one of the highlights has definitely been organising the kids’ art competition. The standard of entry was incredibly high, and it has been a great honor to boost Sheffield’s creative talent for the next generation.”

Top row left to right: Artist Alan Pennington, Lord Mayor, Councillor Colin Ross, Lady Mayoress, Susan Ross, Graysons partner Caroline Murray line up with this year’s winners.

The Lord and Lady Mayoress of Sheffield presented the prizes at Sheffield Town Hall.

Graysons has been a sponsor of Art In The Gardens for the past five years.

Graysons Solicitors specialise in property, family law, lifetime planning, wills, estates and trusts, elderly client services, personal injury and clinical negligence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The law firm first formed in 1925 and currently employs around 65 staff.

They are situated at Courtwood House, Silver Street Head, Sheffield S1 2DD, and also have offices in Chesterfield and Hathersage.