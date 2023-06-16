City Taxis raises over £1,800 for Barnsley Hospice

Leading taxi and private hire operator City Taxis took on Barnsley Hospice’s Accumulator Challenge last month and raised £1,834.40 for the charity.

The City Taxis team announcing their £1,834.40 donation to Barnsley Hospice’s very own ‘Lord Sweetener’.

In support of the challenge, City Taxis committed to donating 10p from every completed journey in Barnsley throughout May and their team held a raffle for staff, driver-partners and friends to get involved, with all prizes donated by local businesses.

City Taxis, a regional brand of the UK’s fastest-growing taxi and private hire technology platform Veezu, joined 17 other local Barnsley businesses that agreed to take on the Accumulator Challenge. Over the past five years, the event has raised nearly £70,000.

Barnsley Hospice is City Taxis’ Barnsley Charity of the Year 2023, so alongside the Accumulator Challenge they have also taken part in various activities to raise funds over the last six months, including the Easter Egg Fundraiser which raised £9,500.

Simon Atkinson, Corporate Partnerships Manager of Barnsley Hospice, said: “We are so grateful for the support City Taxis has shown us since they chose the hospice as one of their charity partners, and this donation has blown us away.

“It is incredible to see how 10p per journey can really add up to make a difference for the people of Barnsley. We can’t thank everyone involved enough.”

Sacha Skinner, Marketing Manager of City Taxis added: “We are delighted with the amount raised for Barnsley Hospice Charity throughout this challenge and want to say a massive thank you to everyone who booked a ride with City Taxis during May.

“We’re so proud to be able to support and help fundraise for such a wonderful charity, and the team is very excited to see what else we can do over the next six months!”

Barnsley Hospice is due to announce the total amount raised in the 2023 Accumulator Challenge later this month.