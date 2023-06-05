City solicitors Wake Smith supports Sheffield charity Paces

Sheffield solicitors Wake Smith will spend the next 12 months raising money for a city charity offering life changing support for children and adults with Cerebral Palsy and other motor disorders.

Put through their Paces...(left to right) Sophie Kerry, Kate Lax, Dave Hall, Julie Booth, Dylan Friend and Lorraine Slack

Employees at the law firm voted for Paces to become its chosen charity for 2023-24.

Paces is a leading specialist centre in Sheffield for children with Cerebral Palsy and other motor disorders, established in the 1990s by a group of parents who recognised the benefits of the holistic approach of Conductive Education. It also offers support services to families and carers through school and adult services.

Wake Smith staff hope to beat 2022’s total of £5,041.32 collected for South Yorkshire children’s hospice Bluebell Wood and have already begun planning a host of fundraising activities.

Julie Booth, Head of Fundraising at Paces said: “We are delighted that the staff at Wake Smith have chosen to support Paces and we are very much looking forward to working with the team throughout 2023 into 2024. Support like this means that we can continue to change the lives of the children, adults and families here at Paces and we are so incredibly thankful.”

A growing number of families take advantage of Paces’ unique way of working, allowing their children to reap the benefits from its integrated approach, which focuses on personal goals and aspirations.

Paces’ primary focus is to help a person of any age who has a condition of neurological origin that affects their physical and learning ability.

Kate Lax, solicitor at Wake Smith and charitable board member, said: “Each year, we invite members of staff to nominate charities which are particularly important to them. Paces was nominated by a number of employees and following a vote, it becomes our nominated charity for the preceding year.

“We look forward to working with the staff at Paces, which has been operating for 25 years, and helping to raise funds, and its profile, across the next 12 months.”

The Wake Smith charitable board includes Kate Lax, Lorraine Slack, Aithne Moran, Anna Woodcock, Laura Saul, Eleanor Storey, Georgia Peters, Hayley Naisbett, Stephanie Chung, Dylan Friend and Sophie Kerry.

Its last charitable donation was £5,041.32 to Bluebell Wood through a host of events including a staff quiz night, board game event, wreath making evening, wine tasting session, tuck shop, Bake Off-style cake sales, sweepstakes and competitions.

