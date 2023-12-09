Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova shared videos of themselves larking about at the Penistone Road dance centre during their time on Strictly Come Dancing

The famous Sheffield dance studios where Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova practised for Strictly Come Dancing have been put up for sale.

City Limits Dance Centre, on Penistone Road, Hillsborough, has been listed for sale with a guide price of £1.6 million.

It is described in the listing, by Meridian Business Sales Ltd, on Zoopla, as an 'outstanding hospitality venue' with four fully equipped function rooms/dance studios.

The award-winning dance centre is further described as a 'well established' business with an 'excellent reputation'.

There is no suggestion that the listing for sale will affect classes or any other events and activities at City Limits.

During his time on Strictly, where he and Nadiya just missed out on reaching the semi-finals, Dan shared videos of them rehearsing for the show and larking about at City Limits.

He praised the 'beautiful training room' they used, where, during breaks in their rehearsals, the Ukrainian pro dancer Nadiya would pose as the 'Yorkshire barmaid', attempting a thick northern accent and uttering phrases like 'ey up, duck'.

Dan also thanked workers at the Robins & Day Peugeot car dealership across the road from City Limits who showed their support by displaying motivational signs from the window.

He called them 'lovely humans' and said he and Nadiya enjoyed waving at them every day from the window.

These photos show inside City Limits Dance Centre and Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova visiting other Sheffield venues, including two of the TV presenter's favourite restaurants.

