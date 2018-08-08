City Garage set to be demolished to make way for student flats

Planning councillors are set to consider whether to allow developers to demolish a Sheffield city centre garage to make way for student accommodation.

The proposed development is planned for the Bailey Street Garage in the city’s St George’s Quarter, and would accommodate upto 220 students.

The building, if given the green light, will be up to nine storeys and will be formed of studio flats and bedrooms.

The planning report states: “The scheme comprises of 73 studio units and 147 bedrooms in nineteen bedroom cluster units.

“The communal space is located on the ground floor adjoining Bailey Street and includes amenity space, quiet study space, gym and amenity space/cinema room.

“The entrance to the building is at the southern end of the Bailey Street elevation.

“The rear wing is set back between 5.2 and 6.7m from Bailey Street and is eight storeys on the south side and nine storeys on the north side due to the fall in levels from south to north.”

The surrounding area is largely made up of smaller buildings, apart from Mandela House - a six storey development located opposite the proposed site.

A total of nine objections have been made to the application - largely from residents of Mandela House, but also from local businesses.

They claim that: “The building is out of scale with other buildings in the street and will appear overbearing and out of character with the locality, it should be limited to five storeys.

“It will result in loss of sunlight, daylight, privacy and outlook and will overshadow the existing residential development on the opposite side of Bailey Street.”

Other objection include noise nuisance and anti-social behaviour, increased parking problems caused by increased student numbers, and the potential for reducing property prices in the area.

The development would “deliver student accommodation in a sustainable city centre location and help to support the university economy which is important to the city”, the report states.

“The scheme will have a negative impact on the outlook, privacy and sunlight of the existing residential apartments on the opposite side of Bailey Street. This needs to be balanced against the wider sustainability benefits of high density city living.

“It is also material that the Bailey Street frontage is of a similar scale to Mandale House opposite and is positioned to reinforce the existing street pattern which has townscape benefits.

“It is also considered that in city centre locations residents cannot expect suburban standards of amenity.”

The application is recommended for approval when it is considered at Sheffield City Council’s planning and highways committee at the Town Hall on Tuesday, August 14.