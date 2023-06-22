City Centre exhibition celebrates learning disability week

Each photograph was planned collaboratively with the subject, with meaningful locations, props and people included to create a visual snapshot of each person’s life.Learning Disability Week, running from 19th - 25th June 2023, is an annual campaign to raise awareness of learning disabilities and develop the public perception of what life looks like for somebody with a learning disability. The ‘This is Me’ exhibition aims to increase the visibility of Sheffield’s learning disability community and celebrate their stories.‘This is Me’ includes portraits of Cuthbert, 59, together with images of Dominica where he lived for 17 years, and 7-year-old twins Eloise and Emily who are shown exploring their favourite ‘magical woods’.Senior Manager at Mencap, Jonathan Raimondi, said: “It is incredibly important to us that people with a learning disability are an active, visible and vital part of Sheffield’s communities. We are happy and proud to be able to share this exhibition with the public this Learning Disability Week and hope that as many people as possible will come along and see the photos for themselves.